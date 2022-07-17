Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,489 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

