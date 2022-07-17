Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $222.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.