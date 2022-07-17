Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

