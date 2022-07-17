Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,061 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
