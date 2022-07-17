Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

