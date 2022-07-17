Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 13,494 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average is $213.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

