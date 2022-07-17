Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 16,781 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.54.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.