Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 22,021 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

