Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.32 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

