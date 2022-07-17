Monero Classic Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $22,828.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00647768 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

