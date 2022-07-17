Monero Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $104.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.64 or 0.00647768 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,148,743 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
