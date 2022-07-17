Monetha Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $90,781.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Monetha Profile
Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Monetha
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars.
