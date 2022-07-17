Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $410.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

