Morgan Stanley Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,553 shares of company stock worth $6,678,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $89,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

