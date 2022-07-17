Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Visa stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.04. 7,242,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

