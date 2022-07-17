Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.
Visa Trading Up 2.0 %
Visa stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.04. 7,242,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
