Morgan Stanley Trims Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price to $18.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Amplitude by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

