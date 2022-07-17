Morgan Stanley Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $1,150.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $872.79.

TSLA stock opened at $720.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.43 and its 200 day moving average is $865.94. The firm has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

