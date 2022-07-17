Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

