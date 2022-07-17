Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 299,444.4% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

