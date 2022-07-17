Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

