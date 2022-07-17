Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.41. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $190.54 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

