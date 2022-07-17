Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 941.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

