Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

