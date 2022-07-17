MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $91,789,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

