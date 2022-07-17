MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MSCI by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,181,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.71.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $418.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.89. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

