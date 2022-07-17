Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

