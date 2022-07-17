Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nanophase Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
