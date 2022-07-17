National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 57.8% in June

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,831,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 7,499,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 653.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

