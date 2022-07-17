NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,782. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 360 ($4.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 262,585 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

