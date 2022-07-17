Needham & Company LLC Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $44.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.