NEST Protocol Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $93.51 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

