Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,329,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 263,075 shares of company stock worth $615,913. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 96,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,990. The company has a market cap of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

