Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nicholas Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Nicholas Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 4,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $120.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

