NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

