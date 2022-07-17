Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives C$15.06 Average PT from Analysts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities restated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NSR opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$553.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.33. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.04.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,587.89%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

