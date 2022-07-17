Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $87,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSE NVO opened at $114.23 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $87.19 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

