Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

NUE stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

