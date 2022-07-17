Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

JGH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.41. 29,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.38.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 313,661 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

