Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JGH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.41. 29,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
