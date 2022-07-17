Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

