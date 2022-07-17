Obyte Price Reaches $14.91 on Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $14.91 or 0.00070242 BTC on major exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $11,173.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obyte has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001307 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,740 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
