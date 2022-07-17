Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ocwen Financial

In related news, Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George T. Henley bought 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,054.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,676.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $162,727. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocwen Financial Trading Up 6.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,331. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a market cap of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

