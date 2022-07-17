Oddz Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.27 million and $505,079.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
