Oddz Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.27 million and $505,079.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

