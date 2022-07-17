Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

