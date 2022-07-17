Omni Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $741,189.42 and approximately $253.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00265903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,359 coins and its circulating supply is 563,043 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

