ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

