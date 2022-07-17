Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Trading Down 5.6 %

OTRK opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, insider Arik Hill bought 25,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at $74,409.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.