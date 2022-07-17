OpenOcean (OOE) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.04 million and $524,407.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032794 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
