ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $158,583.34 and $30,113.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00037880 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.
ORAO Network Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
