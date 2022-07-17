Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $29,208.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

