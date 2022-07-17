Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $29,208.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.