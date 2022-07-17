Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $29,208.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.