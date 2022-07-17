Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Otonomo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

About Otonomo Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 80,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.